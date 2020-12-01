60pc of Balochistan is without Internet Coverage.

A province-wise breakdown of the Economist Intelligence Unit's Internet Inclusiveness Index indicates that 60 percent of Balochistan is not covered by the internet.

Macro Pakistani also reports that while some districts have adequate coverage, internet speeds in others are lower than the national average of 6.2 Mbits per second (cellular only). Some areas also reported download speed of less than1 Mbits.

Low digital connectivity in Balochistan also results from lack of infrastructural investments in the province due to its rough landscape. Balochistan has the average elevation of 2000 feet, which makes it difficult for construction activities.

Hence, with little or no investment by private telecommunication firms, the province lags behind other provinces in attaining the benefits of the information revolution.

However, other factors such as the inflow of investments via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and population density of the province makes it conducive for building 4G towers.

With CPEC investments improving regional connectivity through the construction of road and rail infrastructure, and economic zones, previously disconnected areas such as the Makran belt have become more accessible. Hence, the incentive for telecommunications companies to invest in Balochistan has also increased.