Punjab to build bus terminals in major cities

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar has approved the construction of a modern bus terminal in the provincial capital.

As per details, a meeting was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar in which the performance of the transport department and the provision of quality transport facilities to the people were reviewed.

During the meeting, it was decided to build a modern bus terminal in Lahore as Usman Bazdar approved the construction of an international standard bus terminal.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said that the new bus terminal would be constructed near Thokar Niaz Baig and bus terminals would also be constructed in Faisalabad and Multan.

Usman Bazdar directed the transport department to submit the design of the bus terminal by December 10.

The Chief Minister Punjab said that green electric buses would run on major cities of Punjab including Lahore. The buses should be of high standard and sustainable. Necessary issues for procurement of electric buses should be dealt with expeditiously. He said that Electric buses will reduce environmental pollution and smog.

Usman Bazdar further said that the scope of Lahore Transport Company would be extended to every city of Punjab. Bazdar also approved the establishment of Punjab Road Safety Authority during the meeting.