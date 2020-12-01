SBP directs all Banks, DFIs to construct ramps at place of business

In order to facilitate persons with disabilities, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed all banks/ MFBs/ DFIs to take certain measures to ensure Accessible Banking Infrastructure for persons with disabilities.

In this regard, the central bank has decided to make it mandatory for all banks/ MFBs/ DFIs to construct ramps at all newly opened and existing place of business (excluding Mobile Banking Units) to make it accessible for persons with disabilities and wheelchair users.

For the purpose, a 2-year time-bound action plan to construct ramps at your all-existing places of business shall be submitted to SBP by December 31, 2020.

In addition, a senior level management committee of the respective banks, MFBs and DFIs shall be constituted who will be responsible for monitoring the overall progress on the action plan. Further, the quarterly implementation report should be submitted to this department within 15 days after the end of each quarter.

Further, with reference to SBP’s instructions issued vide CPD Circular No. 06 of 2014 requiring banks/MFBs to provide visually impaired/blind persons with equitable access to banking and financial services, the banks are also advised to submit the compliance status of the said instructions by December 31, 2020.