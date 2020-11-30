AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
COVID-19 claims 19 more lives in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.
APP 30 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The 2nd wave of COVID-19 claimed 19 more lives on Sunday while 613 new cases were reported from various parts of Punjab.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 118,511 while the death toll was recorded 2,979 with recovery of 98,331 patients.

The P&SHD confirmed that 226 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Nankana Sahib,105 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Jehlum, 2 in Chakwal, 11 in Gujranwala, 11 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 12 in Gujrat, 7 in Faisalabad, 12 in Toba Tek Singh, 19 in Jhang, 45 in Multan,1 Lodhran,10 in Vehari, 3 in Khanewal, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Chiniot, 23 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 1 in Khushab, 2 in Jhang, 16 in Bahawalpur, 23 in Bhakkar, 23 in Layyah, 6 in Rahimyar Khan, 3 in Rajanpur, 6 in Muzaffargarh, 7 in Sahiwal, 2 in Pakpattan and 6 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,969,486 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

