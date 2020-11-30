World
Turkey expected to tighten weekend COVID-19 measures
- They said that measures adopted on Nov. 17, including nightly curfews at weekends, had been insufficient.
30 Nov 2020
ANKARA: Turkey is expected to tighten its new weekend curfews in the face a record rise in coronavirus cases, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The move is expected after a cabinet meeting on Monday, said the sources who requested anonymity.
They said that measures adopted on Nov. 17, including nightly curfews at weekends, had been insufficient.
"It is highly probable that the scope of the weekend curfew restriction will be expanded," said one of the sources, adding a final decision will be made at the cabinet meeting chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan.
Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM
Turkey expected to tighten weekend COVID-19 measures
Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue
OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan
White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response
Biden names all-female senior communications team
Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack
PDM all set to hold Multan Jalsa today as political tensions rise
NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar
Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC
GB Assembly to elect leader of house today
Read more stories
Comments