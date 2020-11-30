World
Russia reports 26,338 new coronavirus cases, 368 deaths
- Authorities also reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 39,895.
30 Nov 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported 26,338 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 6,511 in Moscow and 3,691 in St Petersburg, taking the national total to 2,295,654 cases since the pandemic began.
Authorities also reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 39,895.
Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM
Russia reports 26,338 new coronavirus cases, 368 deaths
PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad
Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue
OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan
White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response
Biden names all-female senior communications team
Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack
PDM all set to hold Multan Jalsa today as political tensions rise
NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar
Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC
Read more stories
Comments