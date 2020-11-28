Fishermen released from Indian prisons get warm welcome

KARACHI: Fishermen on Friday received a big welcome at the country's largest fish harbour on their arrival from Indian prisons. Nineteen fishermen, who were released from Indian custody, arrived at the Karachi Fish Harbour from Lahore as the seafarers' community welcomed them with flowers garlands.

Fishermen Cooperative Society's Chairman Abdul Bar was present during the welcome celebrations, as he received them at the harbour. Abdul Bar presented the just freed fishermen with gifts, cash, Ajrak and Sindhi caps.

The released fishermen were seen emotional and they chanted at the top of their voice, 'long live Pakistan', as they met with their families. However, one of the released fisherman named Ali Nawaz was quarantined in Lahore after being tested positive for Covid-19.

