Maryam to attend PDM's Multan rally on 30th

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz announced on Thursday that she will attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Multan rally on November 30 on the instructions of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In an informal talk with mediamen at Jati Umra, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif directed her to forget personal grief and participate in the PDM Multan rally. It may be noted that the body of Nawaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar who died on November 22 will arrive in Pakistan on November 28 for burial.

Maryam said that Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were in prison only because of their loyalty to Nawaz Sharif. She said that the government was talking about Israel at a time when they had lost the case of Kashmir. "I feel that if they had informed people about a puppet without Imran Khan then perhaps the people would not have understood," she said.

The PML-N leader said that the worsening situation demanded the ouster of the present government. She stressed that the people would have to show some courage; voices are raised from within when they supersede others. She said that the people did not consider Imran Khan worthy of being accused of anything.

Responding to a question, she said they were first claiming that the Sindh government was behind the attack on her room in Karachi but the inquiry ordered by the army chief has clarified everything.

