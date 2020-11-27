Churna Island: Bleaching of corals threatening coastal biodiversity: WWF-Pakistan

KARACHI: The WWF-Pakistan on Thursday warned that serious bleaching of corals has happened close to Churna Island, terming it a 'grave' threat to the coastal biodiversity of Pakistan.

In some areas, large patches of bleaching were observed whereas it was limited in other parts, the WWF-Pakistan called it a grave threat to the coastal biodiversity in Pakistan.

"There can be many possible reasons for bleaching of corals in Pakistan," Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor (Marine Fisheries), WWF-Pakistan, said.

He said that the major reason may be the rise in seawater temperature due to industrial activities as there is a thermal power plant, an oil refinery and a single point mooring (SPM) in the area near Churna Island.

An additional infrastructure has been developed at the site for construction of another coal powered plant, he said and added, "Cumulative impacts of these activities are likely to be responsible for the coral bleaching." Plans are in place to establish liquid petroleum gas (LPG) terminal at Churna Island, which can cause excessive dredging in the area. "If such development activities are carried out at Churna Island, then they will not only negatively impact the corals but may wipe out most of the rich biodiversity from the area," he added.

Corals are colonial marine animals that live in clear shallow waters. They are said to be a relative of jellyfish and sea anemones, which form reefs in some areas of the world.

As one of the most diverse ecosystems, these reefs are referred as rainforests of the sea. In Pakistan, corals are found in small quantities around Churna Island, Astola Island, Ormara (Roadrigues Shoals), Gwadar and Jiwani in Balochistan.

In the 2000s, coral patches were identified along the coast of Pakistan under the Darwin Initiative Project, which involved WWF-Pakistan, Centre of Excellence in Marine Biology, and Marine Reference and Resource Centre, University of Karachi. Later, further studies were carried out on corals under WWF-Pakistan's Pakistan Wetlands Programme. In total, 55 live coral species were recorded from the coastal waters of Pakistan, which existed on very limited area and were said to be prone to environmental change and other threats, especially pollution.

Corals live in compact colonies of many identical individual polyps and obtain the majority of their energy and nutrients from zooxanthellae that live there. Negative environmental conditions such as abnormally warm or cool temperatures, high light, and even some microbial diseases can lead to the breakdown of the relationship (symbiosis) between coral and zooxanthellae.

In such conditions, corals expel the zooxanthellae living in their tissues causing the coral to turn completely white. This process is called coral bleaching and leads to the death of corals.

In past few years Churna Island has become a major attraction for recreational activities. It is considered an important area for snorkelling and scuba diving. Although most divers and snorkelers are environmentally conscious and do not harm coral, considering them to be nature's gift to Pakistan, however, a few amateur divers trample or disturb them. In addition, a number of fishermen are also involved in dislodging of corals and sell them to aquarium traders in Karachi.

Pollution is also increasing in the area which is evident from floating garbage. WWF-Pakistan believes that abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gears (ALDFG) are also a serious environmental challenge in waters around Churna Island.

The WWF-Pakistan appeals to the relevant government departments, tourists, local communities and citizens of Pakistan to help conserve this ecologically significant marine area.

