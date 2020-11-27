AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
Punjab records 720 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

LAHORE: For the first time since July 10 this year, Punjab has reported 720 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 116,506 and deaths to 2,923.

With 1,418 more recoveries from coronavirus across the country, the country's total recoveries have reached to 334,392.

Sources claimed that 1,968 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition while more and more positive victims of coronavirus are rushing to hospitals.

While the number of COVID-19 carriers who die from the virus was rising, the health professionals said the second wave of COVID-19 is fast spreading and we should all be concerned.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab president Khizer Hayat urged the government to impose complete lockdowns, as ventilators were running short and critical care units were full.

"Coronavirus is at its worst right now in Pakistan and coming two weeks are very critical," Hayat said, adding: "Utmost care is needed."

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has lamented the politicization of coronavirus by the opposition and pointed out the opposition leaders also tried in vain to politicize this issue before.

In a statement, the CM said the nation would not forgive those involved in negative politics on the issue of coronavirus. "One has to stand with the people to serve the ailing humanity and the PTI leadership has not left the citizens alone in a corona pandemic," he said, adding: "The opposition is limited to issuing statements while leaving people in the lurch; the opposition has shown that it wants to protect personal interests. It is time to stand united while rising above politics."

The world has changed due to the virus but the negative politics of the opposition is not changed. The attempt of the opposition to divide the nation in this difficult moment is deplorable, the CM said.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar told media that survival is mandatory for politics; therefore, the opposition parties should first focus on protecting the lives of the people, which are more precious than politics.

The Governor maintained that the second wave of coronavirus is more dangerous than the first. "Violation of SOPs will be fatal for not only human lives but also the economy," he said.

Talking to Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan is in grip of severe second wave of coronavirus hence, online classes have been started in the educational institutions, while work is not being stopped for workers so that wheels of industry keep running.

The Canadian High Commissioner said that Canada is increasing cooperation with Pakistan in education and health sectors, Pakistan and Canada always have positive relations, promotion of tourism is the best source of further enhancing peoples contact campaign.

