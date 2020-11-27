Presentation ceremony of 'Irshadnama' held

ISLAMABAD: A book presentation ceremony of 'Irshadnama,' an autobiography of Justice Irshad Hassan Khan, former chief justice of Pakistan, was held in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad on Thursday. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the apex court graced the occasion with their presence.

Justice Gulzar, while expressing his views on the book, told the honorable judges that he had gone through the book and also wrote foreword of the book.

Justice Irshad, ex-CJP, author of the book, thanked the chief justice of Pakistan and the judges for their time and presented copies of the book to the chief justice, to the judges, and for the Supreme Court Library. Justice Gulzar and the judges also reciprocated the same.

