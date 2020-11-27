AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
Pakistan joins DCO as founding member

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday joined the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) as a founding member aimed at promoting cooperation in various areas among the member countries digitally.

Established under an initiative of Saudi Arabia, other countries that have been invited to join as founding members include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, and the UAE, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The organisation was launched at a virtual event on Thursday, hosted by Abdullah Al-Swaha, the KSA Minister of Communication and Information Technology. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi participated with a video statement.

Lauding the far-sighted initiative of the Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology, the foreign minister noted that at a time when the digital economy is estimated to be worth over USD 11 trillion and is set to expand further in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the creation of DCO would cater to the growing need of international cooperation and collaboration in the digital domain.

Qureshi said the DCO would offer a platform to promote the global digital agenda in the scientific, health, educational, commercial, social, agricultural, investment and security spheres.

The FO stated that 'Digital Diplomacy' has been a core component of the Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy Initiative. The foreign minister chairs a dedicated 'Digital Diplomacy' working group comprising some of Pakistan's brightest IT experts, to bring innovation and enhance Pakistan's digital diplomacy footprint.

