19 more patients of Covid-19 die: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 19 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives, taking the death toll to 2,885. He said that 1,402 new cases also emerged. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Shah said that 10,585 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,402 cases that constituted 13.2 percent detection rate.

The CM said that currently 17,585 patients were under treatment: 2,885 were in home isolation, 13 in isolation centers and 774 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 684 patients was stated to be critical. Murad Ali Shah said that out of the 1,402 cases, 1,148 had been detected from Karachi.

