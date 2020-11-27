AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
Pakistan

Covid-19 lockdown: MQM-P assures traders' community of support

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday extended its support to business and trading community of Karachi and criticised Sindh Government for its anti-Karachi and anti-business policies.

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui declared that his party stood by business community of the city while talking to a delegation of business community of the city headed by traders' community leader Atiq Meer, which visited party headquarter.

He said that people are being blackmailed through imposition of Covid-19 lockdown in Karachi when whole of Sindh is opened.

He questioned would cutting the business hours result in rush at the markets or would it reduce it. He said that business community of Karachi is very important because they pay heavy taxes.

He called upon the federal government to act swiftly and noted that federal government's job is not only making the announcements but it should act.

Siddiqui said that government machinery in Sindh is busy in filling their pockets and warned that if the situation kept on aggravating, people of Karachi would take matters in their own hands.

On this occasion, Atiq Mir said that business hours in the entire county are till 10 pm whereas in Karachi they are till 6 pm. He said that police misbehave with traders after the end of business hours.

He said that traders are being compelled to take to the streets and observed that difficulties of the business community could be eased by extending the business hours.

"We want the elimination of coronavirus but economy of the country is being ruined in the disguise of lockdown on the pretext of coronavirus," Mir stated.

Former Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar underlined the need for effective policies to deal with coronavirus and lambasted the Sindh Government for its step-motherly treatment with the business community of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

