Edotco appoints Aziz as new country MD

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: edotco Group Sdn. Bhd. (edotco), the leading regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, Thursday strengthened its commitment to Pakistan with the appointment of Abdul Aziz as the new Country Managing Director. Arif Hussain will be leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities.

With a steadfast promise to create a digitally inclusive Pakistan, this new leadership will see edotco playing a significant role to meet the nation's digital ambitions through enhancing the country's telecommunications infrastructure and accelerating the deployment of next generation solutions.

"Pakistan has been and will continue to be a key emerging market for edotco. With our broad portfolio of infrastructure offerings alongside the country's exponential digital growth, we are constantly uncovering new and improved ways to boost its connectivity capabilities, further ensuring the people of Pakistan have greater access to reliable and affordable connectivity."

Today, with approximately 2,000 tenancies across our sites, we are able to connect over 30 million people in Pakistan. Through Abdul Aziz's appointment, we are set to drive our commitment to building our business in the country and partnering with the nation even further. With his valuable expertise, great track record and extensive experience of over 25 years in the telecommunications sector, Abdul Aziz will lead our team in contributing towards achieving the government's Digital Pakistan ambitions. On behalf of the Group, I am pleased to welcome him onboard," said Adlan Tajudin, CEO of edotco Group.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

