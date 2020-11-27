Govt to provide latest version of E-office to provinces

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to provide the latest version of E-office to the provinces.

The consensus was reached during a meeting regarding implementation status of E-office, here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque chaired the meeting.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister for IT was given a detailed briefing regarding the implementation status of E-office.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed to the promotion of Information Technology in the country. Steps were being taken for digitalization.

The Federal Minister for IT said that the use of E-office would not only improve the performance of the government departments but also ensure transparency in public services. The provision of broadband services in the country was the top most priority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020