AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Govt to provide latest version of E-office to provinces

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to provide the latest version of E-office to the provinces.

The consensus was reached during a meeting regarding implementation status of E-office, here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque chaired the meeting.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister for IT was given a detailed briefing regarding the implementation status of E-office.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed to the promotion of Information Technology in the country. Steps were being taken for digitalization.

The Federal Minister for IT said that the use of E-office would not only improve the performance of the government departments but also ensure transparency in public services. The provision of broadband services in the country was the top most priority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Govt to provide latest version of E-office to provinces

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Museum to record Londoners' Covid dreams

Effective Jan 1, 2021: Aggrieved taxpayers can challenge FBR orders via Iris

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.