Pakistan, Denmark agree to establish ‘Green Partnership’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Denmark on Wednesday agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation in green technologies by establishing “Green Partnership”. This was agreed during the second session of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Denmark, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Pakistan side was led by Special Secretary (Europe), Dr Aman Rashid, while Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Christina Markus Lassen led the Danish side.

“The two sides took stock of the whole range of bilateral relations, including political economic, trade, investment, renewable energy, green technology and education,” it stated, adding that the two sides discussed bilateral trade and investment relations and agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation in green technologies by establishing “Green Partnership”.

In the context of EU, it added that Pakistan side thanked Denmark for its support in securing renewal of GSP Plus status for Pakistan with the European Union.

The special secretary briefed the Danish side on the measures being taken by the government of Pakistan to contain the second wave of Covid-19, while safeguarding lives and livelihoods, and commended Denmark’s effective handling of the pandemic.

The two sides exchanged views on the socio-economic implications of the pandemic.

The special secretary thanked the Danish side for support to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries.

Pakistan side shared deep concern over continuing inhuman military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); intensification of military crackdown and extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces and India’s illegal actions to alter the demographic structure of IIOJK by introducing new domicile law, in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

