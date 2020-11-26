Overall performance of NAB reviewed

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was held which was chaired by former Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB at the NAB Headquarters to review overall performance of the NAB, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The chairman NAB expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of the NAB, saying that the NAB has put its energies together to take cases to logical conclusion as per law.

The NAB has succeeded in recovering directly or indirectly unprecedented Rs 363 billion from the corrupt elements in the last two years, and the recovered amount was also deposited in the national exchequer.

The chairman NAB said encouraging results of the policy of awareness, prevention and enforcement had already started pouring in.

Under the leadership of incumbent chairman – the NAB has become an active institution against corruption.

The overall performance of the NAB has also been enhanced. The NAB has adopted monitoring and evaluation system for improving its performance. Collective wisdom of the NAB officers is being utilised for conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, and investigations, and concluding the cases after collecting concrete evidence against the culprits.—PR

