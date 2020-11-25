Plea for contempt proceedings against PMC dismissed

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed an application seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the Pakistan Medical Commission over announcement of Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT) 2020 date.

A division bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Arshad Hussain, dismissed the petition relating to contempt of court against the commission for announcing the date without forming an academic board as ordered by the high court in its earlier order.

The PMC counsel submitted that the court directives had been implemented. He said the academic board had reviewed the syllabus.

The petitioner said that admission test date was announced without the constitution of a board and review of syllabus as per the high court order.

The court dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments of both the sides.

