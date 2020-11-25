AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
Sindh posts 1,382 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2020

KARACHI: As many as 13 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,858 and 1,382 new cases emerged when 11,738 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that death rate constituted 1.8 percent.

Shah said that 11,738 tests were conducted against which 1,382 cases were diagnosed that constituted 11.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,917,813 samples have been tested which detected 166,033 cases, of them 88.5 percent or 146,957 patients have recovered, including 591 overnight.

The CM said currently 16,218 patients were under treatment, of them 15,535 in home isolation, 12 at Isolation Centers and 671 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 619 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said out of 1,382 new cases, 1,091 have been detected from Karachi, of them 503 from East, 257 South, 134 Central, 86 Malir, 82 Korangi and 29 West. Hyderabad 70, Sujawal 49, Dadu 21, Thatta 18, Naushehroferoze and Ghotki 12 each, Umerkot and Jamshoro 11 each, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Larkana three, Matiari and Tharparkar two each, Badin, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sanghar, Sukkur and Tando Mohammad Khan one each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs to save themselves and their families from the pandemic.

