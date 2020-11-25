Bilawal concerned at growing violence against women

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed concern over the growing and unabated incidents of violence against women in Pakistan, with conviction rate of cases of crimes against women being recorded at 2.5 percent as the country continues to be the 6th most dangerous place in the world for women.

In his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women being observed worldwide under the aegis of the United Nations tomorrow, the PPP chairman said that it pains him deeply that the nation, which produced Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as the first-ever elected woman prime minister in the Muslim world, has been declared 6th insecure country for women.

He said that Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and her party's later governments carried out legislations to protect and promote equal rights for women and their empowerment, and their equal standing in the society.

