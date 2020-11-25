Major crops: Panel recommends national insurance scheme

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday observed that three major crops were damaged this year and a national insurance scheme should be announced. A meeting of the National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products Sub-Committee was held here on Tuesday, which was chaired by Shandana Gulzar Khan.

The committee convener highlighted that the overarching goal of the proposed strategy is to boost agricultural exports, accelerate rural-development driven economic growth, reduce rural poverty, and enhance financial and gender inclusion in the agricultural sector. The committee considered the issue of increasing the provision of cheap loans to small farmers.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) officials informed the committee that agricultural loans of Rs109 billion were disbursed in 2004-05. The SBP officials said that Rs1,215 billion agricultural loans were given in 2019-2020. Around 94 percent are small farmers, said Ayesha Ghous Pasha. Nawab Yousuf Talpur asked the SBP officials how much land the 94 percent small farmers have.

Half of Sindh has sunk, while Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot are half watered, said Talpur. He recommended that a special package for Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot should be announced to compensate farmers.

This time, three major crops have been damaged, said Ayesha Ghous Pasha, adding that a scheme should be introduced at national level. We do not see crop insurance yet, said Ehsanullah Tiwana. Do not push people below the poverty line, said Ihsanullah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020