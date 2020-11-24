Pakistan eyes to enter $90bn gaming industry with upcoming program

Federal Minister for Science and Technology has informed that his ministry is launching a special program for all those interested in video games.

The minister in a tweet on Tuesday said that the upcoming program terming it a ‘game-changer’ which would allow Pakistan to penetrate into the $90 billion gaming industry.

“If you are not interested in reading and are interested in video games on the phone, be prepared the Ministry of Science and Technology is bringing a special program of video games programming so that we can become a part of this $90 billion industry."

“Animation and video games certification programs will not only be a game but a game-changer for young people,” he tweeted.

Last month Fawad said that the government is all set to launch the country’s first ever-the-top (OTT) TV Pakistan version of Netflix soon and it was learned days ago that Emax Media, the internationally acclaimed digital network forayed into the on-demand streaming segment with the announcement of Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix, offering original and exclusive content in Urdu worldwide.

UrduFlix will provide viewers with access to original Urdu films, series, documentaries, cartoons, and Urdu dubbed Turkish dramas. The new platform brings in a plethora of new-age content- from the original to already popular dramas and films, making Emax Media the first-ever independent network in Pakistan to launch a dedicated Urdu OTT platform.