Inclusive growth key to economic development: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that inclusive growth is the key to economic development, and wanted the private sector to take lead role in providing services and employment in the markets.

Addressing “The Future Summit” organised by the Nutshell Forum on Wednesday through a video link on the topic “Future of Pakistan,” the adviser on finance outlined the government’s policies and also elaborated the country’s economic indicators and prospects for development.

He stated that Pakistan enjoyed natural advantage due to its strategic location, agricultural potential, mineral resources, vast coastlines and close proximity to resource-rich Central and South Asian states.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020