Park Lane case: AC adjourns hearing till today

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Park Lane case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari and others on the request of Zardari’s counsel till Thursday (today).

The Accountability Court Judge, Muhamamd Azam Khan, while hearing the case, adjourned it without any progress till November 19.

At the start of the hearing, associate of Farooq Naek, Zardari’s counsel told the court that his lead counsel was busy in a court in Karachi and requested the court to adjourn the hearing, which the court approved.

Naek’s associate also filed an application seeking one-day exemption from personal appearance before it for his client which the court approved.

The court also summoned prosecution witness for recording his statement.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with Park Lane case included, Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid, shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south - an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manger (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020