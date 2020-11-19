26,000MT of imported sugar reaches various districts

LAHORE: 26,000 metric tonnes of imported sugar have reached various districts out of which 24,000 metric tonnes in the open market and 1,374 metric tonnes in Sahulat bazaars have been sold.

This was claimed by the secretary Industries in a meeting here on Wednesday, presided over by the Chief Secretary Punjab to review the price control measures in the province.

The meeting reviewed, in detail, the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, and the performance of price control magistrates.

Secretary Industries said that according to the survey of the forecasting committee, the supply of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes in Punjab would improve by the end of November. He said that essential items including flour and sugar are available at discounted rates in 361 Sahulat bazaars established in cities across the province and yesterday the footfall of visitors recorded 262,000 in these bazaars.

He further told the participants of the meeting that Punjab government is continuing a crackdown on profiteers to ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates, arresting 465 persons and lodging 451 FIRs against them during the current month. The price control magistrates also imposed fines of more than Rs20 million on the violators.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with iron hands. He said that due to the government’s initiatives, flour and sugar are available in abundant quantity in the open market and the supply of sugar at low prices has brought relief to the common man.

He maintained that the imported sugar is being supplied to the districts as per their demand to ensure abundant availability of sugar at lower prices. The Chief Secretary also asked the Cane Commissioner Punjab to submit a report on the start of crushing in sugar mills and payments to the farmers.

