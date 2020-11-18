AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 resurge: Punjab government imposes smart lockdown in six cities

BR Web Desk Updated 18 Nov 2020

Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) resurge across the country, the Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in various areas of six cities in the province.

As per the notification issued by the provincial government, various localities of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar and other cities have been placed under smart lockdown.

The lockdown has been imposed in COVID-19 hotspots to curb the spread of the deadly virus, read the notification.

In Lahore, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Valencia Town, Paragon city, Johar Town, DHA and other areas.

Multan’s Jalilabad, Gulgasht Colony, Garden Town, Khan Village Housing Society and other areas have been placed under the smart lockdwon.

In Bahawalpur, Hashmi Garden, Model Town, Satellite Town, New Sadiq Colony and other areas have been sealed.

Schools, mosques, shopping centers, parks etc will be closed in aforementioned areas, however, essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, drinking water and medical emergency, will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

