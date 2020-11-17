AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,227 Increased By ▲ 29.59 (0.7%)
BR30 21,318 Increased By ▲ 80.79 (0.38%)
KSE100 40,736 Increased By ▲ 230.83 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,155 Increased By ▲ 148.22 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
BR Research

LSM: postmortem 1Q

BR Research 17 Nov 2020

It doesn’t take a lot of grey cells to figure out that the growth in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) index in 1QFY21 is largely because of the low base affect. Sans some exceptions, first quarter growth over the last eleven years shoots rather sharply if the index had performed poorly in the same period the year before. This year seems no different.

Data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reveal that monthly production of key LSM items is still far off from its recent highs. For instance, jeeps and cars may have posted about 40 percent growth in September this year, but it is still down 45 percent from its record ever monthly production in October 2018 or 33 percent lower compared to monthly average of fiscal year 2018. On the contrary, motorcycle production is only down 6 percent compared to monthly average of FY18. Production of LCVs, and trucks are still short 48 percent and 69 percent short of average monthly FY18 production. This may be construed as a sign of squeezing purchasing powers. Or, that lower income category of businesses, those informal sector self-employed players, are growing faster than businesses from the Mehran, Corolla or Civic class, as is often the case in periods of economic slowdown.

Strangely though, whilst cement saw record ever monthly production in September 2020, or about 21 percent higher than FY18 monthly average, production of iron and steel products are still down – down about 5.5 percent year-on-year in 1QFY21 and about 21 percent lower than FY18 monthly average recorded by the PBS. Production of cigarette and POL products is also down 15-17 percent respectively over average monthly production in FY18. The index heavy weights – cotton yarn and cloth - is surely up and closer to average monthly production before FY18. But anyone who follows the LSM knows well that monthly cotton yarn and cloth production flatlined about five years and hasn’t really moved much since. Ergo, don’t expect further growth in these two sectors.
In light of these trends, it’s too soon to crack open the bottle of champaign. Green shoots are all there is at the moment, for which some congratulations may well be had, because the recovery in LSM does seem to be broad based, both in year-on-year terms and also in terms of pre-and-post Covid lockdown period (See tables). Afterall it’s the first noticeable quarterly growth since many seasons.

Going forward, LSM growth should be expected to be more profound, albeit again largely due to low base affect, especially in the last quarter – unless of course second wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan is bigger than the first, forcing the government to impose a far stricter and longer lockdown compared to the one earlier this year. Short of anything such, mathematics should drive LSM growth, even as achieving pre-2018 production peaks will take much longer.

LSM: postmortem 1Q

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters