BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), from July 1, 2023, implemented upward revised rates of withholding taxes on buying and selling of immovable properties under the Finance Act 2023.

In this connection, the FBR’s field formations have enforced the revised rates across the country.

The rates of withholding tax under sections 236C (Advance Tax on sale or transfer of immovable Property) and 236 K (advance tax on purchase or transfer of immovable property) have been increased.

Immovable properties: Tax authorities issuing ‘super tax’ notices

The rate of withholding tax for filers of income tax returns has been increased from 2 percent to 3 percent under section 236 C (Advance Tax on sale or transfer of immovable Property).

The rate of withholding tax for non-filers of income tax returns has been raised from 4 percent to 6 percent under section 236 C (advance tax on sale or transfer of immovable Property).

The rate of withholding tax for filers has been increased from 2 percent to 3 percent under section 236 K (advance tax on purchase or transfer of immovable property).

Details revealed that the rate of withholding tax for non-filers has been further raised from 7 percent to 10.5 percent under section 236 K (advance tax on purchase or transfer of immovable property). Under the Finance Act 2023, by virtue of amendment made through the Finance Act 2023 changes have been made in the rates of advance income tax collected under section 236C and 236K of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

As per FBR’s field instructions, under section 236(c) of the rate of advance tax would be 3 percent for filers and 6 percent for non-filers.

The new rates under section 236K, the advance tax at the rate of 3 percent would be collected from filers and 10.5 percent from non-filers.

The FBR’s field formations have also asked its relevant zones to apply the new rates from July 1, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Immovable properties withholding taxes advance tax Finance Act 2023 budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories