Agri and allied engineering sector: FCCI keen to resolve issues at provincial level

FAISALABAD: Most of the problems confronted by the agriculture and allied engineering sector are genuine but at this stage the presentation would be illogical as the government has already approved the federal budget.

However, the FCCI would try to invite provincial Agriculture minister to resolve all issues and compensate them at the provincial level, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He stated this while talking to a delegation of the agriculture and allied engineering sector. Amjad Ali Amjad was heading this delegation. President FCCI said that budget exercise starts every year in the months of March and April but proposals relating to this sector were not received in time by the FCCI however next year we would focus on it and try to present viable recommendations for the next year’s budget.

He said that in the amended budget taxes to the tune of Rs 215 billion have been added however we would try to negotiate with the provincial minister to facilitate them under the food security program. He said that although the problems are genuine, we must be convincingly vocal to force policy makers to accept our proposals.

He endorsed the contention of Amjad Ali Amjad that small growers are unregistered and could not be brought into the tax net. Hence, manufacturers of agricultural appliances have to bear the amount of sale and further tax from their own profit which has made their businesses vulnerable. Dr Khurram Tariq asked them to submit their proposals in writing along with a circular exempting the agriculture sector from tax during the previous year. He said that the government has subsidized the import of agricultural appliances.

“This facility is available on tractors but it is surprising that it has not been waived off on its related attachments,” he said and added that the agriculture sector must be given more incentive to ensure food security.

He said that we would request the provincial minister to resolve issues with the federal government in addition to compensating small growers at the provincial level. He was of the view that reduced cost of agriculture appliances would encourage mechanised farming and thus play a key role in enhancing per acre yield.

He said that he had already taken up this issue at the federal level but he was told that the government has injected Rs 2800 billion in the rural economy and hence farmers are very happy. President suggested that the agriculture and allied engineering sector must explore the opportunities to export their appliances to Africa and the Philippine. He also offered to arrange an awareness session for the agriculture and allied engineering sector.

