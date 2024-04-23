PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘You say tomato the Donald Lu way and I say tomaaato the Sunak way’

“I tell you we are the trailblazers.”

“We as in?”

“This country. Let me clarify: what is the likelihood of serious cases being filed against those politicians who are no longer in power?”

“The word they use is not no longer in power but ousted from power.”

“You say tomato the Donald Lu way and I say tomaaato the Sunak way.”

“Only you could equate a poodle handler with a poodle!”

“Yes and that’s funny because the poodle is on his way out and his legacy will be…”

“Wait, let me guess? Sending off those seeking asylum to Rwanda and…”

“No, apparently that has yet to get off the ground so to speak, it is not to allow sale of cigarettes to…”

“Any Pakistani, literate or not, can tell Sunak that banning the sale of cigarettes especially to the young would make it more attractive to them and a thriving black market would then meet demand.”

“Leave him be, he has just a few more months to enjoy Number 10. Anyway, we gave the concept of First Daughter to the world, which was followed by the US.”

“Hmmm from First Daughter to Chief Minister of the largest province.”

“Biden doesn’t have a daughter does he, just Hunter Biden who is under a cloud to put it mildly…”

“As much of a cloud as The Chief Minister, Punjab?”

“I won’t answer that, but anyway I reckon Ivanka Trump may do an Aseefa Bhutto Zardari instead of Notification Maryam Nawaz – you know go for the centre rather than the state level if you know what I mean.”

“Yes and charges of rigging, by the losing candidate, isn’t that another export of this country?”

“Yes it is, but we have taken rigging to a fine art where grapes are sour approach is severely compromised.”

“By the Daughter and Father outside a tandoor, rather than canvassing for…”

“Daddy’s supporters who have either lost elections or have failed to get a ministership, even without a portfolio, are saying that daddy never intended to become the prime minister and that…”

“That he wanted to accompany NMN to tandoors rather than…”

“Look at the glass as half full. There is a circle of life, right, and he started from the same province that he has returned to.”

“That’s true.”

