Haroon makes a comeback with new solo Dhundoonga

After a long hiatus, pop star Haroon is back with a brand song titled 'Dhundoonga' and it's got that classic early 2000s vibe.

The musician, formerly a member of Awaz, has been busy with his production studio Unicorn Black, which developed the Burka Avenger TV series but has now come up with a brand new song and music video for his fans.

Listen to 'Dhundoonga' here.

“I did this fun music video a few years ago but never launched it," Haroon said. "I was so busy with Burka Avenger that the video just never got released and I forgot all about it. But nostalgia is in and with people stuck at home in need of entertainment, I decided to put it out there."

Speaking about the video, which sees Haroon in an animated world, he added that the it was shot with him live on a green screen and all the environment and props were painstakingly synced using computer graphics and animation. "The idea was to give it a retro animation feel."

Directed and animated by Uzair Zaheer Khan, the video features art by artist Yousuf Ejaz Ahmed and was shot at Keychain studios.