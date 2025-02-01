Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

Read here for details.

Govt raises petrol price by Re1, HSD’s by Rs7 per litre

Read here for details.

Ten terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

Pakistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: Naqvi

Read here for details.

GSP+ trade benefits linked to progress on human rights, EU reminds Pakistan

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

Read here for details.