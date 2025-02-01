BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 31, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production
- Govt raises petrol price by Re1, HSD’s by Rs7 per litre
- Ten terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR
- Pakistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025
- PM Shehbaz to inaugurate revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: Naqvi
- GSP+ trade benefits linked to progress on human rights, EU reminds Pakistan
- Gold price per tola hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan
- Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO
