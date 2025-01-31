AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
Pakistan

Govt raises petrol price by Re1, HSD’s by Rs7 per litre

  • New prices come into effect from Feb 1, 2025
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2025

The federal government announced on Friday an increase in the price of petrol by Re1 per litre, taking the rate to Rs257.13 per litre.

In a statement, the Finance Division announced to increase in the ex-depot price of petrol by Re1 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was hiked by Rs7 to Rs267.95 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect from February 1, 2025.

The federal government is charging Rs 60 per litre petroleum levy on petrol and HSD whereas these are exempted from general sale tax (GST).

In the previous fortnightly review, the government had announced an increase of Rs3.47 in petrol price, taking the rate to Rs256.13 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was hiked by Rs2.61 to Rs260.95 per litre.

