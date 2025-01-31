Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

** Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, has commenced oil and gas production from the Bettani-2 appraisal well in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.**

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Regarding the gas condensate discovery in Samanasuk formation at the Bettani-02 well, OGDCL, as the operator of the Wali Exploration License with a 100% working interest, has successfully commenced production from the Bettani-2 appraisal well in Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Following the completion and stimulation in Kawagarh formation, the well is currently producing 8.5 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 610 barrels per day (bpd) of oil,” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that the produced gas is being processed at its Bettani processing plant and injected into the SNGPL network for distribution.

“This achievement reflects OGDCL’s commitment to advanced exploration and production, reinforcing its leadership in the energy sector. The company remains dedicated to sustainable development and operational excellence, contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth,” added the company.

Last week, OGDCL announced production enhancement at its Kunnar Oil Field in the Hyderabad district of Sindh.

As Pakistan’s largest E&P company, OGDCL oversees operations spanning exploration, drilling, production, reservoir management, and engineering support.

The E&P has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40% of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.