AIRLINK 196.20 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.27%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.26%)
FCCL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
FLYNG 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
HUBC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.49%)
OGDC 209.79 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.41%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
PAEL 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
PIBTL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
PPL 180.99 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.36%)
PRL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.35%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
SEARL 111.75 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.62%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.4%)
SYM 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 12,090 Increased By 159.6 (1.34%)
BR30 35,982 Increased By 322.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 114,866 Increased By 1659.2 (1.47%)
KSE30 36,099 Increased By 534 (1.5%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 01:31pm

Zarea Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest commodities B2B platforms, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to raise at least Rs1 billion ($3.59 million).

Zarea will offer 62.5 million shares, representing 23.81% of its post-IPO paid-up capital, at a floor price of Rs16 per share, through a 100% book-building mechanism.

“The IPO proceeds will be strategically deployed to drive Zareaʼs continued expansion and operational efficiency,” the company said in a press statement released on Friday.

“A significant portion of the working capital will be invested in agri biomass, a rapidly growing sector as businesses increasingly adopt renewable and sustainable energy solutions.

“Additionally, 24% of the proceeds will be utilized to establish an in-house logistics model, allowing Zarea to transition away from third-party logistics providers.

“Furthermore, 12% of the proceeds will be directed toward technology upgrades to ensure scalability and enhance the customer experience. The remaining funds will be allocated to marketing, human resources, and office expansion,” it added.

The company plans to expand its offerings into seven additional commodity categories, including fertilizers, chemicals, and agri perishables.

The book-building phase is scheduled for February 10-11, 2025, followed by the retail subscription period on February 17-18, 2025.

The company has appointed Topline Securities and Growth Securities as joint consultants and book runners.

Pakistan’s IPO market witnessed a remarkable revival in 2024, as the stock market witnessed seven IPOs (including two GEM Board offerings), compared to just one IPO in the previous year.

The total amount raised from investors through the 7 offerings in 2024 stood at Rs8.4 billion, marking the highest level since 2021.

“We attribute this as a good year for IPOs, driven by macroeconomic stability under the IMF program, coupled with positive market sentiment, high liquidity, falling interest rates and political stability, which encouraged equity investment,” an analyst at Topline Securities said last month.

PSX IPO Initial Public Offering psx companies Pakistan Stock Market Zarea Limited b2b platform

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Oil prices rise amid US tariff threat but still set for weekly loss

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Read more stories