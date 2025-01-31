Pakistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting next month.

Pakistan will host the eight-team tournament, which will take place from February 19 to March 9. India will play its games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mohammad Rizwan will captain the team, with Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Saud Shakeel, and Faheem Ashraf returning to the squad.

Selection committee member Asad Shafiq stated that Fakhar Zaman’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel.

He added that players chosen for the squad have shown strong performances in home conditions.

To a question about Saim Ayub, Shafiq said the board did not want to make any hasty decision.

“We understand how painful it is for Saim Ayub not to play the Champions Trophy, but we do not want to make any hasty decisions,” Shafiq remarked.

Pakistan squad Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Note: The same squad will feature in the tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: