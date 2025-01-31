AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
Ten terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 31 Jan, 2025 08:25pm

Pakistan security forces killed ten terrorists in various operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Friday.

On reported presence of terrorists (Khwarij), an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Khulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, four Khwarij were sent to hell.”

Meanwhile, in four separate encounters in North Waziristan District, fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists in general area Datta Khel, Hassan Khel, Ghulam Khan and Mir Ali.

“Resultantly, six Khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.”

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the areas against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians, according to the ISPR.

Afghan national involved in terrorism killed, body handed to Kabul: ISPR

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.

On Thursday, the ISPR reported that six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the forces for successful operations against terrorists.

