AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Saim Ayub to travel to London for treatment: PCB

BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2025 Updated January 5, 2025 05:15pm

Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub will travel to London for “immediate treatment” for his ankle injury, the cricket board said on Sunday.

The decision was made after consulting the doctors, the PCB said in a statement.

Ayub was stretchered off the pitch in the seventh over of the match on Day 1 after he twisted his ankle while diving to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

Despite prolonged treatment, Saim was unable to put any weight on his right ankle and was later taken to the hospital for scans.

After the day’s play, the PCB confirmed that he would play no further part in the match.

“Saim underwent scans and MRI and his reports have been sent to London for further advice on the treatment and time away from competitive cricket,” the cricket board said.

According to PCB, Chairman Naqvi had a phone call with Saim and inquired about his well-being.

“Saim Ayub will be checked up by the sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB,” the statement read.

It noted that the medical team is looking into the entire case and Dr Mumraiz has shared Saim’s medical reports with specialists in England.

Chairman PCB said that Saim Ayub is the brilliant stylish batsman and asset of Pakistan cricket.

“Saim’s treatment will be done in the best hospital in the world and in this regard all resources will be used for his treatment. We hope that the left-handed batter will make a full recovery before the ICC Champions Trophy,” Naqvi was quoted as saying.

Saim will travel to London from Cape Town on the first available flight and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will accompany him, it added.

PCB Saim Ayub Saim Ayub injury

Comments

200 characters

Saim Ayub to travel to London for treatment: PCB

PM Shehbaz says SMEs backbone of economy

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Indian forces clash with Maoist rebels, five dead

Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia’s Kursk

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Sialkot win first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after 16 years

Antony Blinken wades into political crisis with stop in South Korea

Israel military says missile from Yemen intercepted

Read more stories