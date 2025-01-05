Saim Ayub to travel to London for treatment: PCB

Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub will travel to London for “immediate treatment” for his ankle injury, the cricket board said on Sunday.

The decision was made after consulting the doctors, the PCB said in a statement.

Ayub was stretchered off the pitch in the seventh over of the match on Day 1 after he twisted his ankle while diving to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

Despite prolonged treatment, Saim was unable to put any weight on his right ankle and was later taken to the hospital for scans.

After the day’s play, the PCB confirmed that he would play no further part in the match.

“Saim underwent scans and MRI and his reports have been sent to London for further advice on the treatment and time away from competitive cricket,” the cricket board said.

According to PCB, Chairman Naqvi had a phone call with Saim and inquired about his well-being.

“Saim Ayub will be checked up by the sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB,” the statement read.

It noted that the medical team is looking into the entire case and Dr Mumraiz has shared Saim’s medical reports with specialists in England.

Chairman PCB said that Saim Ayub is the brilliant stylish batsman and asset of Pakistan cricket.

“Saim’s treatment will be done in the best hospital in the world and in this regard all resources will be used for his treatment. We hope that the left-handed batter will make a full recovery before the ICC Champions Trophy,” Naqvi was quoted as saying.

Saim will travel to London from Cape Town on the first available flight and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will accompany him, it added.