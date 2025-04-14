SC issues notices in IHC judges transfer case

A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Islamabad High Court (IHC) Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and two other judges in a hearing challenging their recent transfers and subsequent changes to the seniority list, according to Aaj News.

The bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Shahid Bilal Hassan, Salahuddin Panhwar, and Shakeel Ahmed, is hearing petitions filed by five IHC judges, the Karachi Bar Association (KBA), and the IHC Bar Association.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan represented the government in the case.

The court rejected petitioners’ plea to temporarily bar the transferred judges from performing duties.

Faisal Siddiqui attended the hearing as the KBA counsel, while former SHC Bar Association president Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed appeared on behalf of the IHC judges.

During today’s hearing, the bench served notices to the three transferred judges, including CJ Dogar, as well as justices Soomro and Asif.

It also issued notices to the registrars of the IHC and the other three high courts from where judges were transferred.

The hearing was adjourned till April 17 after issuing notices.