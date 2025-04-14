AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC issues notices in IHC judges transfer case

BR Web Desk Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 08:01pm

A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Islamabad High Court (IHC) Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and two other judges in a hearing challenging their recent transfers and subsequent changes to the seniority list, according to Aaj News.

The bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Shahid Bilal Hassan, Salahuddin Panhwar, and Shakeel Ahmed, is hearing petitions filed by five IHC judges, the Karachi Bar Association (KBA), and the IHC Bar Association.

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan represented the government in the case.

The court rejected petitioners’ plea to temporarily bar the transferred judges from performing duties.

Faisal Siddiqui attended the hearing as the KBA counsel, while former SHC Bar Association president Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed appeared on behalf of the IHC judges.

IHC: Newly-transferred judges assume charge amid lawyers’ protest

During today’s hearing, the bench served notices to the three transferred judges, including CJ Dogar, as well as justices Soomro and Asif.

It also issued notices to the registrars of the IHC and the other three high courts from where judges were transferred.

The hearing was adjourned till April 17 after issuing notices.

IHC Attorney General for Pakistan SC judges Russia’s Supreme Court

Comments

200 characters

SC issues notices in IHC judges transfer case

Pakistan receives record $4.1bn in remittances in March, says SBP governor

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Rupee declines against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

1,000 agricultural graduates to China: first batch to depart on April 16

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

Pakistan, Morocco kick off joint counter-terrorism drill in Cherat: ISPR

Read more stories