Pakistan, Morocco kick off joint counter-terrorism drill in Cherat: ISPR

The Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and Morocco’s Special Forces are participating in the drills, which aim to “refine professional skills through joint training and harness historic military-to-military relations” between the two nations, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The Commandant of the Special Operations School, Cherat, presided over the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Closing ceremony of Ataturk-XIII held

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), participating troops are eager to “benefit from mutual expertise and experience” in counter-terrorism operations.

“Both forces will exchange advanced counter-terrorism techniques to bolster operational readiness,” the statement added.