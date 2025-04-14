AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Morocco kick off joint counter-terrorism drill in Cherat: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 07:30pm

The Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and Morocco’s Special Forces are participating in the drills, which aim to “refine professional skills through joint training and harness historic military-to-military relations” between the two nations, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The Commandant of the Special Operations School, Cherat, presided over the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Closing ceremony of Ataturk-XIII held

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), participating troops are eager to “benefit from mutual expertise and experience” in counter-terrorism operations.

“Both forces will exchange advanced counter-terrorism techniques to bolster operational readiness,” the statement added.

Pakistan military Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Morocco kick off joint counter-terrorism drill in Cherat: ISPR

Pakistan receives record $4.1bn in remittances in March, says SBP governor

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Rupee declines against US dollar

Greek coast guard finds two bodies, 39 other migrants, on tiny island

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

1,000 agricultural graduates to China: first batch to depart on April 16

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

SC issues notices in IHC judges transfer case

Read more stories