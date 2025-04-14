Pakistan, South Korea to co-host UN peacekeeping meeting in Islamabad: FO

Pakistan, in partnership with South Korea, will co-host the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting in Islamabad, bringing together global stakeholders to discuss modern challenges in peacekeeping operations, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

The two-day event, scheduled for 15–16 April 2025 at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) at NUST, will set the stage for the upcoming UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, Germany.

The meeting, themed “Towards a Safer and More Effective Peacekeeping: Use of Technology and Integrated Approach,” will feature high-level participation from senior Pakistani officials and top UN representatives, including Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, and Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support.

Discussions will focus on enhancing peacekeeping through technology, improving security for peacekeepers, and strengthening cooperation between regional organizations and the UN.

“Pakistan has deployed 235,000 peacekeepers in 48 UN missions, with 181 making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement noted.

By hosting this preparatory meeting, Pakistan aims to reinforce its role as a top troop-contributing nation while shaping discussions on making peacekeeping more effective.

The Islamabad talks will feed into the UN’s flagship biennial ministerial meeting in Berlin (13–14 May 2025), where foreign and defense ministers will finalize strategies for future peacekeeping missions.

The FO stated that this gathering “will provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations peacekeeping” and its dedication to the principles of the UN Charter.