AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
FCCL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.72%)
OGDC 206.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.11%)
PACE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 179.40 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.47%)
PRL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 109.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SSGC 37.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.4%)
SYM 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
TRG 64.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mashreq Bank lifts Dubai, Abu Dhabi edges up

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 05:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, with Dubai leading the charge, driven by gains in banking stocks.

Dubai’s main index extended gains to a second session with a 0.5% increase, lifted by a 10.4% surge in Mashreq Bank, which logged its biggest intraday gains in a year.

Mashreq Bank reported an 11% growth in fourth-quarter net profit to 3.14 billion dirhams ($855 million), while revenue rose 49% year-on-year.

However, Dubai Financial Market slid 6.4%, its steepest intraday loss in nearly two years, after the firm slashed its annual dividend to 3.2% of capital from 3.5% last year.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged up 0.03%, finishing its straight third session in the green, supported by a 1.3% rise in Adnoc Drilling and a 0.8% increase in UAE’s third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Gulf markets end mixed as investors eye earnings

Among gainers, Abu Dhabi’s largest listed firm International Holding Company gained 0.3% after its subsidiary Ghitha Holding reported 2.56 billion dirhams in full-year profit against 30 million dirhams last year.

The Dubai index recorded a 0.4% gain in January, steadily rising for the eighth month, while Abu Dhabi continued its rally to a second month with a 1.8% rise, per LSEG data.

Oil prices, a key contributor to the Gulf’s economies, drifted lower on Friday as markets waited to see if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada this weekend.

Brent crude was down 0.33% at $76.62 a barrel by 1141 GMT.

----------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI    up 0.03% to 9,586 points
 DUBAI        rose 0.5% to 5,180 points
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Mashreq Bank lifts Dubai, Abu Dhabi edges up

Late-session selling trims intra-day gains but KSE-100 still closes over 1,000 points higher

Pakistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return following policy rate cut

Gold price per tola hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: Naqvi

Oil set for weekly decline as Trump tariff threat looms large

Stake in Reko Diq project: KSA, Pakistan still ironing out key deal details

Read more stories