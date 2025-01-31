AIRLINK 195.64 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (1.98%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3%)
FCCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.43%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.45%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.69%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
MLCF 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.65%)
OGDC 209.60 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.32%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 17.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.25%)
PRL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.1%)
PTC 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
SEARL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.55%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.94%)
SYM 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
TELE 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,076 Increased By 145.4 (1.22%)
BR30 35,985 Increased By 325.6 (0.91%)
KSE100 114,827 Increased By 1620.1 (1.43%)
KSE30 36,081 Increased By 515.8 (1.45%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fire put out at oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd region after Ukrainian drone attack, governor says

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 10:41am

MOSCOW: An oil refinery in Russia’s southern Volgograd region caught fire after an overnight Ukrainian drone attack, but the blaze has now been put out, the regional governor said on Friday.

Andrei Bocharov, the governor, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that Russian air defences had repelled an atack on his region by eight drones. “As a result of falling debris from one of the drones, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery, which was promptly extinguished.

Russian drone attacks injure eight, damage residences, Ukraine officials say

One injured refinery worker was hospitalised,“ he said. Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that 49 Ukrainian drones had been downed over the country overnight, including 25 drones in the southern Rostov region and eight in the Volgograd region.

Drones had also been detected and destroyed in the Kursk, Yaroslavl, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Krasnodar regions, it said.

Russia’s defence ministry Russian air defences Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery fire

Comments

200 characters

Fire put out at oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd region after Ukrainian drone attack, governor says

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,750 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Read more stories