Fire put out at oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd region after Ukrainian drone attack, governor says

MOSCOW: An oil refinery in Russia’s southern Volgograd region caught fire after an overnight Ukrainian drone attack, but the blaze has now been put out, the regional governor said on Friday.

Andrei Bocharov, the governor, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that Russian air defences had repelled an atack on his region by eight drones. “As a result of falling debris from one of the drones, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery, which was promptly extinguished.

One injured refinery worker was hospitalised,“ he said. Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that 49 Ukrainian drones had been downed over the country overnight, including 25 drones in the southern Rostov region and eight in the Volgograd region.

Drones had also been detected and destroyed in the Kursk, Yaroslavl, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Krasnodar regions, it said.