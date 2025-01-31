AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-31

Parliamentary Forum on Energy & Economy: NA Speaker vows to convey recommendations

Press Release Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has vowed that he would do whatever was in his power to convey the recommendations of the Parliamentary Forum on Energy and Economy to the highest echelons of the government. “Do not stop your work merely at discussing the energy and economy crises. Provide me with practical recommendations and I promise to take your recommendations to the senior most people at power and finance ministries,” he said addressing a seminar organised by the forum.

The objective of the seminar was to explore the potential of energy wheeling as a solution to Pakistan’s energy crisis. In his opening remarks at the occasion, Member National Assembly and co-convenor of the forum, Sher Ali Arbab, said that affordable and reliable electricity was a matter of serious concern for every citizen in Pakistan. He highlighted the crippling impact of high energy costs on the economy and ordinary people, noting that the energy crisis has led to business closures, factory shutdowns and widespread joblessness. He urged the experts present at the seminar to come up with solutions that could help Pakistan get out of its intertwined crisis of energy and economy.

Later, Amina Shahab, a researcher at the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED) provided the audience a comprehensive overview of energy wheeling, highlighting its regulatory framework, technical challenges, and real-world applications.

