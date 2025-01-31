Navy rescues eight fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy conducted successful rescue operation in the Arabian Sea.

According to the military’s media wing, a fishing boat named Al-Qadri, carrying Baloch fishermen, encountered an engine failure and was stranded south of Jiwani in the Arabian Sea.

The distressed fishermen sent emergency radio calls for help, which were swiftly monitored by the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre.

The centre promptly requested a rescue operation from the Pakistan Navy’s Maritime Headquarters.

Responding rapidly, a Pakistan Navy Sea King helicopter reached the incident site and successfully rescued all eight fishermen.

The rescued individuals, all local Baloch fishermen, were safely transported to Gwadar for medical assistance.

The fishermen expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for their timely and life-saving efforts.

