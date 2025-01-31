AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-31

Al-Qadir Trust case: Passports of Malik Riaz, Shehzad Akbar and others blocked

Fazal Sher Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has blocked the passport of property tycoon Malik Riaz, former special assistant to the former prime minister on accountability Shehzad Akbar and other accused in the Al-Qadir Trust case on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources said the Interior Ministry has blocked the passports of Malik Riaz, his son Ali Riaz, Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, Shahzad Akbar and other accused who have been declared by the accountability as proclaimed offender in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case against former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The NAB had written a letter to the Ministry of Interior for blocking the passport of the accused, they said.

According to a statement issued by the NAB on January 21, the accountability court has declared Riaz is an absconder in the Al-Qadir Trust case and the government is approaching the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the extradition of Riaz through legal channels.

It says that the anti-graft body has credible information about the fact that Riaz and his accomplices have not only illegally possessed/occupied state-owned land but also land belonging to private persons situated at Karachi, Takht-Parri, Rawalpindi and New Murree.

At present, NAB is conducting inquiries/ investigations against the owner of Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd, Malik Riaz and the people associated with him for fraud, deceptive practices and cheating public at large.

Riaz is using these lands for developing housing societies allegedly without obtaining mandatory/required regulatory permissions/no objection certificates (NOCs) and has committed fraud against the State and the general public at large worth billions of rupees, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Malik Riaz Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

200 characters

Al-Qadir Trust case: Passports of Malik Riaz, Shehzad Akbar and others blocked

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP to streamline registration procedure

PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

Read more stories