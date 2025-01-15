Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence based operation in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location,” the statement said.

Army chief lauds security forces for dismantling terrorist networks in Pakistan

The military’s media wing further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khawarij, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians”.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased recently, with the country accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing refuge to TTP militants responsible for cross-border attacks.

On January 12, security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate operations in North Waziristan District.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij were apprehended,” ISPR said