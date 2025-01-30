AIRLINK 193.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.18%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.01%)
CNERGY 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FLYNG 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.91%)
HUMNL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.95%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
OGDC 205.25 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (0.99%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.22%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 175.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.89%)
PRL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 107.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.42%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.79%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.43%)
TRG 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.73%)
WAVESAPP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (8.25%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 11,842 Increased By 74.1 (0.63%)
BR30 35,335 Increased By 371.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 112,275 Increased By 788.1 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,186 Increased By 251.5 (0.72%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sanofi meets estimates for fourth-quarter profit, plans 5 billion euros in buybacks

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 11:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

French drugmaker Sanofi reported a fourth-quarter profit that came in-line with analysts’ estimates on Thursday, and said it would buy back 5 billion euros ($5.21 billion) in shares this year as it seeks to build investor confidence in its drug pipeline.

Sanofi, one of the world’s largest maker of vaccines and a leader in anti-inflammatory drugs, also said it expects sales to grow by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage in 2025, at a time the company transitions into a pure-play drugmaker.

Sanofi is close to selling a 50% stake in its consumer health business Opella to investor Clayton Dubilier & Rice, and said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter at the earliest.

Quarterly business operating income, excluding one-off items, fell by 7.7% to 2.08 billion euros but met the average analyst estimate in a poll posted on the company’s website.

Sales of its blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent rose 16% to 3.46 billion euros, compared to 3.61 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The company said sales growth had been hit by fewer business days in the quarter compared to prior periods.

Investor expectations have been high for the anti-inflammatory drug, on which Sanofi partners with Regeneron , after it gained approval for a common lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in September.

Sanofi profit slips on generic competition and currency effects

Sales of Beyfortus, a new treatment to protect newborns from a common respiratory virus, more than doubled to 841 million euros, beating estimates of 648 million euros.

Vaccines sales rose a currency-adjusted 10.8% to 2.18 billion euros in the quarter, ahead of a 1.91 billion euro analyst consensus.

Sanofi

Comments

200 characters

Sanofi meets estimates for fourth-quarter profit, plans 5 billion euros in buybacks

Positivity returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

POS system: FBR introduces massive changes in retailers’ procedure

Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Court approves Bank Makramah’s Rs10bn settlement with Omni Group

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Oil wavers as markets await clarity on Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Read more stories