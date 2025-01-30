AIRLINK 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
FLYNG 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 129.55 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.95%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 205.48 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.1%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.74%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1%)
PRL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.37%)
SEARL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.24%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.03%)
TPLP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.75%)
TRG 65.98 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.7%)
WAVESAPP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.79%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
BR100 11,854 Increased By 86.3 (0.73%)
BR30 35,373 Increased By 408.8 (1.17%)
KSE100 112,352 Increased By 864.4 (0.78%)
KSE30 35,222 Increased By 287.6 (0.82%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen little changed with focus on central bank debt buy

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 10:40am

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds are expected trade largely unchanged in early Thursday deals, after the Federal Reserve decision came in line with expectation, while focus remains on the local central bank’s first debt purchase auction under its liquidity package.

The 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.67% and 6.70% till the auction, a trader with a private bank said, compared with the previous close of 6.6860%.

“The Fed policy was a non-event, and the main focus area would be local factors for next few days, starting from open market purchase of bonds from the RBI, especially the treatment of benchmark bond at the auction,” the trader said.

The Reserve Bank of India aims to buy bonds worth up to 200 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) in its first such operation in over three years, and this includes the benchmark note.

This would mark the start of the central bank’s durable liquidity infusion package, through which the central bank aims to inject around 1.50 trillion rupees into the banking system over next three weeks.

Thursday’s OMO purchase would be followed by a dollar/rupee buy/sell swap worth $5 billion on Friday and a 56-day variable rate repo on Feb. 7.

India bond yields rise in lead up to domestic inflation data

The RBI would then conduct two more debt purchases worth 200 billion rupees each on Feb. 13 and 20.

Analysts said these measures could be a precursor to a rate cut. Meanwhile, India’s federal budget is due on Saturday, followed by the RBI’s monetary policy decision on Feb. 7.

Economists in a Reuters poll expected New Delhi to stick to fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of gross domestic product, with gross borrowing forecast at 14.28 trillion rupees.

Meanwhile, the Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell said there would be no rush to cut them again until inflation and jobs data made it appropriate.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields seen little changed with focus on central bank debt buy

Positivity returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

POS system: FBR introduces massive changes in retailers’ procedure

Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Court approves Bank Makramah’s Rs10bn settlement with Omni Group

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Oil wavers as markets await clarity on Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Read more stories